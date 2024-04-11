70 Years of the Dien Bien Phu Victory: The Second Offensive
In the second offensive, combined arms superiority was put into focus to simultaneously seize the high points. In the photo: Fierce combat at position 206. (Photo: VNA Archive)
On April 22, 1954, Vietnamese troops unexpectedly attacked position 206 and completely destroyed it. This was the last position on the western side of Muong Thanh airfield. (Photo: VNA Archive)
Vanguard units attacked Muong Thanh airfield. (Photo: VNA Archive)
On April 14, 1954, Vietnamese forces attacked the northern position of Muong Thanh airfield, annihilating an enemy battalion. (Photo: VNA Archive)
Under attack, enemy forces in hill area C fled in confusion, while our vanguard soldiers used sniper rifles to shoot at the enemy from the communications trenches. (Photo: VNA Archive)
In the second offensive, Vietnamese forces focused on combined arms superiority to simultaneously capture the high points on the eastern side. In the photo: Intense fighting on hill C. (Photo: VNA Archive)
Enemy tanks supporting the central area were destroyed by Vietnamese forces, and enemy troops on the vehicles surrendered. (Photo: VNA Archive)