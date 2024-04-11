Hotline: (024) 39411349
70 Years of the Dien Bien Phu Victory: The Second Offensive

After the second major offensive, which lasted from March 30 to April 30, 1954, the central area of the Dien Bien Phu stronghold fell within the range of Vietnamese artillery, putting the enemy forces in a passive position with a significant loss of morale.
VNA

  • In the second offensive, combined arms superiority was put into focus to simultaneously seize the high points. In the photo: Fierce combat at position 206. (Photo: VNA Archive)

  • On April 22, 1954, Vietnamese troops unexpectedly attacked position 206 and completely destroyed it. This was the last position on the western side of Muong Thanh airfield. (Photo: VNA Archive)

  • Vanguard units attacked Muong Thanh airfield. (Photo: VNA Archive)

  • On April 14, 1954, Vietnamese forces attacked the northern position of Muong Thanh airfield, annihilating an enemy battalion. (Photo: VNA Archive)

  • Under attack, enemy forces in hill area C fled in confusion, while our vanguard soldiers used sniper rifles to shoot at the enemy from the communications trenches. (Photo: VNA Archive)

  • In the second offensive, Vietnamese forces focused on combined arms superiority to simultaneously capture the high points on the eastern side. In the photo: Intense fighting on hill C. (Photo: VNA Archive)

  • Enemy tanks supporting the central area were destroyed by Vietnamese forces, and enemy troops on the vehicles surrendered. (Photo: VNA Archive)

