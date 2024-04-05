Returning to Muong Phang revolutionary base area
Muong Phang commune was where the Command Headquarters of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign was located, and where General Vo Nguyen Giap, along with the General Staff, made critical decisions that changed the entire landscape, leading to the glorious victory of Dien Bien Phu.
The Command Headquarters of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign was situated in the old-growth forest area in Muong Phang commune, Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists visit the operational bunker of General Vo Nguyen Giap at the Command Headquarters of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. (Photo: VNA)
General Vo Nguyen Giap observed the Dien Bien Phu battlefield for the last time before ordering the attack. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists visit and take photos at the bunker where General Vo Nguyen Giap worked at the Dien Bien Phu Campaign Headquarters Monument. (Photo: VNA)