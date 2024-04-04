Hoa Binh roads turn red with brilliant cotton flowers
As the weather warms up at the end of March, red cotton trees along roads leading to districts like Kim Boi and Luong Son in Hoa Binh province burst into brilliant bloom. The thick, vibrant red petals, though simple and delicate, have an enchanting allure that captivates the heart.
The cotton flowers bloom in vivid red during the final days of March. (Photo: VNA)
The vibrant red flowers against the deep blue sky. (Photo: VNA)
Talk of the cotton season immediately brings to mind warm spring weather, with gentle sunshine. The blooming of the flowers also heralds the arrival of a new farming season, as people prepare for planting and cultivation. (Photo: VNA)
The delicate red cotton flowers possess a strangely captivating beauty. (Photo: VNA)