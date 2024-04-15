Mobile Police Force: “Steel shield” in protecting national security
-
The Mobile Police Force continually innovates its content, programmes, and methods to enhance the effectiveness of training, and stands ready to address situations that disrupt security and order and tackle armed riots and terrorism. It is deserving of the title of “steel shield” protecting the Party, State, and the people. (Photo: VNA)
-
A martial arts performance at a ceremony to launch the Combat-Ready Reserve Mobile Police Battalion of Hoa Binh Police (2022). (Photo: VNA)
-
The Mobile Police Force participate in underwater exercises, awaiting orders for hostage rescue. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Mobile Police Force (the Ministry of Public Security) and Dak Lak Police deploy forces to apprehend suspects in a gun attack in Dak Lak (2023). (Photo: VNA)
-
General To Lam, Minister of Public Security, inspects the equipment and uniforms of Mobile Police Force officers participating in a rehearsal for a military parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Mobile Police Force (2024). (Photo: VNA)
-
Officers and soldiers of the Mobile Police Force participate in a final rehearsal for a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Mobile Police Force (April 15, 1974 - 2024). (Photo: VNA)