Ice cream creations of iconic Hanoi landmarks
Ice cream created in the shape of popular landmarks in Hanoi, like One Pillar Pagoda, Turtle Tower, and the Opera House, have been grabbing the attention of local and foreign visitors.
The idea to create ice cream in the shape of iconic Hanoi landmarks came from Ly Hai Hoang Tan, the owner of Gelato Stick. His shop is located at 113 Nguyen Khang Street in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district. (Photo: VNA)
Ice cream ingredients are poured into moulds before being placed in a freezer. (Photo: VNA)
Ice cream is placed in a freezer. (Photo: VNA)
Gelato Chef’s staff create ice cream in the shape of scenic spots in Hanoi that is delivered daily. (Photo: VNA)
Ice cream made in the shape of popular landmarks and sightseeing spots in Hanoi, like One Pillar Pagoda, Turtle Tower, and the Opera House. (Photo: VNA)