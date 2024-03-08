Hotline: (024) 39411349
International Women’s Day honours new-era female contributions

International Women’s Day (March 8) is an occasion to honour women around the world for their remarkable contributions to the fight for national independence, democracy, peace, and social progress, as well as the rights and well-being of women and girls worldwide, including those in Vietnam.
  • Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets women with disabilities on the occasion of the 92nd Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20). (Photo: VNA)

  • Female soldiers from Field Hospital Level 2 participate in a land training session before their involvement in peacekeeping operations in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese women, who are a significant part of the workforce, demonstrate their pivotal role, abilities, and creativity across all aspects of social life. (Photo: VNA)

  • Women actively engage in preserving and developing the traditional craft of conical hat making in Van The village in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. (Photo: VNA)

  • Female officers and soldiers from the Security Technical Department (Guard Command, Ministry of Public Security) collect samples to ensure the safety of food and drinking water. (Photo: VNA)

