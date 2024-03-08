International Women’s Day honours new-era female contributions
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets women with disabilities on the occasion of the 92nd Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20). (Photo: VNA)
Female soldiers from Field Hospital Level 2 participate in a land training session before their involvement in peacekeeping operations in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese women, who are a significant part of the workforce, demonstrate their pivotal role, abilities, and creativity across all aspects of social life. (Photo: VNA)
Women actively engage in preserving and developing the traditional craft of conical hat making in Van The village in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. (Photo: VNA)
Female officers and soldiers from the Security Technical Department (Guard Command, Ministry of Public Security) collect samples to ensure the safety of food and drinking water. (Photo: VNA)