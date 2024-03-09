Vietnam - A land of breathtaking landscapes
Vietnam is home to numerous world-renowned scenic sites that have been recognised by UNESCO. The country’s charming beauty and rich cultural diversity have long been a source of immense pride, and have captivated the hearts of international tourists and friends.
The second edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Hot Air Balloon Festival in Thu Thiem 2 Park, Thu Duc city. (Photo: VNA)
Dragon Bridge in the central coastal city of Da Nang lights up at night. (Photo: VNA)
A dragon boat procession along the Ngo Dong River in the northern province of Ninh Binh during the Tam Coc Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh became a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site in 1994. (Photo: VNA)
The ripened rice season around Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is particularly alluring to tourists. (Photo: VNA)