Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Flamboyant flowers showcase beauty in summer

Flamboyant (also known as royal poinciana or flame of the forest) trees are mostly found in tropics and subtropics. Located in both a temperate and a tropical zone, Vietnam is an ideal land for the trees to grow. Therefore, they are planted widely across Vietnam. The trees are in full bloom in June.
VNA

  • Flamboyant flowers showcase their beauty with vibrant red colour under the scorching sun of summer. (Photo: VNA)

  • Flamboyant trees, also known as royal poinciana or flame of the forest, are mostly found in tropics and subtropics. (Photo: VNA)

  • Located in both a temperate and a tropical zone, Vietnam is an ideal land for the tree to grow. (Photo: VNA)

  • Flamboyant trees are planted widely across Vietnam. The trees are in full bloom in June. (Photo: VNA)

  • Flamboyant trees are also called the flower of school age because it starts to bloom when the academic year ends. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums