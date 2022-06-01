Flamboyant flowers showcase beauty in summer
Flamboyant (also known as royal poinciana or flame of the forest) trees are mostly found in tropics and subtropics. Located in both a temperate and a tropical zone, Vietnam is an ideal land for the trees to grow. Therefore, they are planted widely across Vietnam. The trees are in full bloom in June.
Flamboyant flowers showcase their beauty with vibrant red colour under the scorching sun of summer. (Photo: VNA)
Flamboyant trees, also known as royal poinciana or flame of the forest, are mostly found in tropics and subtropics. (Photo: VNA)
Located in both a temperate and a tropical zone, Vietnam is an ideal land for the tree to grow. (Photo: VNA)
Flamboyant trees are planted widely across Vietnam. The trees are in full bloom in June. (Photo: VNA)
Flamboyant trees are also called the flower of school age because it starts to bloom when the academic year ends. (Photo: VNA)