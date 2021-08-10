At Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan on August 10 sent a document to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) asking it to minimise the number of flights to Noi Bai international airport based in Hanoi.

The Transport Ministry said it received the CAAV’s dispatch regarding the suspension of flights to and from localities under social distancing order in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16/CT-TTg.

The ministry also issued the dispatch No. 7143/BGTVT-VT dated July 21, 2021 on the control of commercial flights between Ho Chi Minh City and other cities and provinces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, flights between Can Tho – Hanoi and Phu Quoc – Hanoi were suspended, while only two return flights were operated between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi per day, starting from 0am on July 22 until further notice.

Due to the complicated developments of the pandemic, the number of flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi has further reduced since July 24.

The ministry suggested the CAAV consider cutting the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi two-way flights to below two per day, given the current situation./.