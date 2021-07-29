Flooding claims one life in Lao Cai
Heavy downpours and floods claimed one life in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, announced the provincial steering board for disaster response and search and rescue on July 29.
Residents in Ta Thang commune of the province’s Muong Khuong district found a drowned woman on July 28 morning and reported the case to the relevant agencies. She was swept away by floodwater.
Widespread downpours on July 26-28 caused flooding measuring 1-2 metres in Lao Cai’s rivers./.