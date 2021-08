Environment Strong winds, rains kill two in Mekong Delta, destroy houses, trees Two people in Ca Mau and Vinh Long provinces died in strong winds and heavy rains in the Mekong Delta in recent days as they flattened houses and trees and destroyed crops.

Environment Nearly 480 wild animals rescued in H1 A total of 477 wild animals were rescued from violators or voluntarily handed over by people in the first half of 2021.

Environment Short film calls for end to rhino horn use Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on July 23 launched its latest short film entitled “When Rhinos Lose Their Face, Consumers Lose Face Too”.

Environment Ministry urges safe treatment of COVID-19-related waste The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has urged cities and provinces to take measures in environmental protection and the treatment of COVID-19-related waste.