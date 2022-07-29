Fluffy white clouds over Khau Pha Pass
Khau Pha Pass in Mu Cang Chai district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, is an attractive destination. The pass stuns travelers with its beautiful and poetic scenery, where high mountains stand on one side and the other side is a deep valley covered with fluffy white clouds around the year.
-
Clouds shrouding the Khau Pha pass present a picturesque fairy-tale scene. (Photo: VNA)
-
Zigzag National Highway No.32 is covered with humid clouds. (Photo: VNA)
-
A sea of fluffy white cloud over a Mong ethnic village. (Photo: VNA)
-
Mong ethnic people work at the terraced rice field in Lim Mong village, Cao Pha commune. (Photo: VNA)
-
An isolated home along Khau Pha Pass. (Photo: VNA)