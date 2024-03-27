Politics Thai Binh boosts investment, trade cooperation with Germany A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than, visited several localities and business organisations in Germany from March 25 to 27, in a bid to enhance trade cooperation with and attract direct investment from the European nation.

Politics Deputy PM hosts JICA Executive Senior Vice President Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi in Hanoi on March 26.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Finnish Parliament Speaker wraps up Vietnam visit Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho and his entourage left Hanoi on March 26, concluding their three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.