Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ninh Binh eyes to step up cooperation with Hungarian locality A delegation from the Hungarian National Assembly (NA) led by First Deputy of the Speaker Márta Mátrai paid a working visit to the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 15 as part of their trip to Vietnam.

Politics Dien Bien Phu Victory an inspiration for peace-loving people worldwide: Scholars The great Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954 turned a new page in the history of world revolution, becoming a great source of encouragement for the struggle for independence in other countries around the world, according to General Secretary of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez.

Politics British historian: Dien Bien Phu victory, a product of unique political and military praxis The enormous sacrifices that enabled the decisive victory at Dien Bien Phu in 1954 were the products of a unique political and military praxis, stemming directly from the personal qualities and intellectual brilliance of Ho and Giap, and collectively applied and developed through the party’s cadres, according to British historian John Callow.