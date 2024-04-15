FM extends sympathy to Russia, Kazakhstan over severe floods
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has sent messages of sympathy to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, and Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nurtleu Murat over severe floods in the two countries.
Swathes of northern Kazakhstan and Russia's Urals region were flooded on April 15 as melt waters swelled the tributaries of the world's seventh longest river system, forcing more than 125,000 people to flee their homes, Reuters reported./.