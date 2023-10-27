Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (fourth from right) and Tsutomu Takebe, special advisor to the Japan -Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (fourth from left) at the reception on October 27. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affair)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for visiting Tsutomu Takebe, special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance in Hanoi on October 27.

Son expressed his delight that the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership continues to develop strongly and comprehensively with high political trust.

Since the beginning of this year, the two sides have organised about 500 activities to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, including 100 visits and exchanges, contributing to enhancing mutual understanding between the people of the two countries, especially the young generations, he said.

The FM thanked Takebe for his attachment and continued efforts in consolidating and strengthening Vietnam-Japan relations through practical activities such as the building of Vietnam-Japan University and the promotion of cooperation in the fields of labour and internship. He also lauded Takebe's coordination with Quang Ninh province to organise the Hokkaido Festival in Ha Long in November with a range of activities including cultural exchanges and events promoting investment, trade, agriculture, labour and tourism.



For his part, the Japanese special advisor expressed his pleasure to visit Vietnam to prepare for the Hokkaido Festival in Ha Long, saying that it will be one of the important activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He also took the occasion to ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to create favourable conditions for and support the festival organisation and the activities of Vietnam - Japan University./.