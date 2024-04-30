Politics Vietnam chairs 14th session of UNCTAD’s Investment, Enterprise, Development Commission Ambassador Phan Mai Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO, and other international organisations in Geneva, who was elected as the Chair of the 14th session of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s Investment, Enterprise and Development Commission, presided over the session that started in Geneva on April 29.

Politics Vietnam, China coast guards finish joint patrol This year’s first joint patrol of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) in the vicinity of the countries’ demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin was wrapped up on April 29.

Politics April 30, 1974 victory a brilliant milestone, source of support for other nations: expert The date Apil 30, 1975 was not only a brilliant milestone in the history of Vietnam but also a source of support for other nations to fight against colonialism and regain national independence, said Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, one of leading researchers on Vietnam in Latin America.

Politics Infographic Ho Chi Minh Campaign: A shining landmark in the nation’s history The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.