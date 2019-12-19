Society Airport investor must use own funds, not rely on Gov’t: NA The National Assembly (NA) has issued a resolution that requires the investor of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport to use its own funds instead of money from the Government.

Society Census: Vietnam has over 96.2 million population Vietnam had a total population of over 96.2 million people as of April 1, 2019, with males accounting for 49.8 percent and females 50.2 percent, according to the population and housing census 2019 that was announced at a conference in Hanoi on December 19.

Society Hanoi front wants detailed cooperation with Tibet Autonomous Region Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s chapter in Hanoi (VFF Hanoi) Nguyen Lan Huong held talks with Vice Chairman of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yalin in Hanoi on December 19.

Society Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drill Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army on December 18 took part in a rescue drill in Chantrea district in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng that borders Vietnam’s southern Long An province.