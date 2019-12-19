Foot-and-mouth disease vaccines provided for Cambodian province
The southern province of Long An has provided Svay Rieng province of Cambodia with 1,000 litres of disinfectant and 10,000 doses of vaccine against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, said an agricultural official.
Director of the Long An Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Thanh Truyen (second, left) hands over vaccines and pesticides to Cambodia's Svay Rieng province. (Source:baolongan.vn)
Long An (VNA) – The southern province of Long An has provided Svay Rieng province of Cambodia with 1,000 litres of disinfectant and 10,000 doses of vaccine against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, said an agricultural official.
Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Thanh Truyen said the aid is to help the Cambodian province combat the disease and put it under control once the disease is detected in localities bordering Long An.
It is also expected to strengthen the solidarity and traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia in general and between Long An and Svay Rieng provinces in particular, he added.
The two provinces will step up communications on the prevention of dangerous diseases and timely update local people on new outbreaks.
In addition to inspections along the shared border, Long An province has asked border localities to enhance monitoring, along with guidance for livestock breeders to prevent the spread of the disease. Strict punishment will be imposed on those who illegally transport animal and animal products.
Last month, Long An authorities seized nearly 15 tonnes of pork without clear origin which were illegally brought into the province from Cambodia./.