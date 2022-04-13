Culture - Sports Regional football clubs arrive in HCM City for AFC Champions League Leading football clubs from regional countries have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City to compete in Group H of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2022, the most prestigious club competition in Asia.

Culture - Sports Hanoi makes decorations ahead of SEA Games 31 Hanoi is putting the banners and billboards up to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which will take place in the capital city and 11 nearby provinces and centrally-run cities next month.

Culture - Sports Hanoi issues plan to promote cultural, tourism image during SEA Games 31 Hanoi has announced a plan to promote the image of the nation as well as Vietnam’s culture and people of Vietnam and the capital city to international friends during the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).