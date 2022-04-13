Football body discusses preparatory works for competition at SEA Games 31
Acting President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan on April 12 chaired a meeting with its Board of General Secretariat and relevant offices to discuss the organisation of football events of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Representatives of the offices delivered reports and updates about the progress of the preparatory works, put forward recommendations to solve problems in preparing all necessary facilities for players, logistics, security, healthcare and others, and suggested checks of the venues for football and futsal competitions.
Tuan asked all offices to coordinate more closely and promptly report on any challenges, saying the federation’s main tasks are to successfully host football and futsal events and, at the same time, to have all Vietnamese players well-prepared for the SEA Games.
The men’s football tournament will kick off on May 6, and the women’s football events from May 9 – 21. Meanwhile, the men’s futsal will be held from May 11 – 20 and the women’s, from May 10 – 19.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic./.