Football coach Park Hang-seo (L) is honoured on August 27 with a second-class Labour Order (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Football coach Park Hang-seo was honoured on August 27 with a second-class Labour Order, while his assistants Lee Young-jin and Kim Han-yoon received the Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, in recognition of their contributions to Vietnamese football.



At the presentation ceremony in Hanoi, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien congratulated the Republic of Korean honourees and affirmed that Vietnamese football has made great strides forward since Park took the helm of the national men’s teams.



He expressed his hope that he and other coaches will continue to help the national and U23 teams in particular, as well as Vietnamese football in general, reach new heights by qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defending its ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup crown, and retaining gold at the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, to be held in Vietnam next year.



Thanking the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for the Labour Order, Park said he is aware of his substantial responsibility towards Vietnamese football and will work harder to continue bringing joy to local fans.



He also hoped that the teams would continue to be committed, noting that although domestic and international tournaments have been postponed due to COVID-19, Vietnamese football must not stand still but instead strive to become even stronger.



Since first coming to work in Vietnam in 2017, Park has been instrumental in the success of local football, in particular helping the U/23 team win a first-ever silver medal at the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship, winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, and picking up the gold medal in men’s football at the 30th SEA Games in 2019./.