According to data from the General Statistics Office, as of February 15, leather and footwear product exports raked in more than 2.46 billion USD, up 16% year-on-year.

The Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association said that, the sector still focus on its five key export markets, namely the US, which accounts for about 35% of its total export revenue, the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China.

Notably, the growing turnover from the Chinese market has come as a boon for the sale of these products abroad this year.

Green and sustainable standards that require eco-product policies, extended producer responsibility, and supply chain traceability, among many others, are likely to be applied on Vietnamese goods by their major importers. The compulsory adherence to those requirements means a significant pressure for enterprises.

In a bid to support the sector, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has planned large-scale trade promotion events for its key products, helping them to expand their export markets./.

