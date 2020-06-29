The competition is for individuals and groups of people studying, working, and living in Vietnam aged under 35.

Entries are to be short clips made with Tiktok software with a maximum length of 60 seconds, featuring solutions, initiatives, and activities that contribute to environmental protection and climate change adaptation.

The contest takes place from July 6 to August 6 and focuses on six themes: growing trees, preserving biodiversity, preventing plastic waste and using recycled materials, saving electricity and water, coping with climate change, and protecting the land, water, and air environment.

Entrants can post their clips on Tiktok with the hashtag #vimotVietNamxanh or share them on the fanpage https://facebook.com/vimotvietnamxanh.vn/.

There will be one first prize, two second, and three third worth 10 million VND (430 USD), 5 million VND, and 3 million VND each, respectively.

The organising board will also present one “Selection” prize, one “Creative” prize, and four consolation prizes, each worth 2 million VND.

The awards ceremony is slated for September in Hanoi./.

VNA