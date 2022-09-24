Of the figure, over 184,000 were foreigners, up 18% from August.

So far this year, tourist arrivals in Hanoi rose four-fold to more than 13.8 million year-on-year, of which more than 766,000 were foreigners.

The total revenue from tourism neared 40 trillion VND, or over 1.7 billion USD), marking a 4.7-fold rise from the same period last year.

In September, hotel room occupancy rate reached nearly 44%, up 14.3% from a month ago and 28.6% year-on-year. The figure in the nine months is estimated at over 34%, up 12.7% year-on-year./.

VNA