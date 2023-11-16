Destinations Infographic Tan Hoa tourism village listed among world’s best in 2023 Featuring a weather-adaptive tourism model, Tan Hoa village in Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province, has been named among the Best Tourism Villages 2023 by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Vietnam seeks to boost rural tourism Vietnamese tourism has been thriving in rural areas, and efforts are being made to encourage this industry to grow sustainably.

Optimising culinary culture helps boost Hanoi's tourism Possessing time-honoured and diverse culinary quintessence, Hanoi is advised to pay greater attention to enhancing the value of local culinary culture, turning it into a tourism product to attract more visitors.