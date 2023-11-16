Foreign arrivals to Thailand top 23 million
The number of foreign arrivals to Thailand has surpassed the 23-million mark, generating a revenue of some 981.69 billion THB (27.65 billion USD).
The number of foreign arrivals to Thailand has surpassed the 23-million mark. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – The number of foreign arrivals to Thailand has surpassed the 23-million mark, generating a revenue of some 981.69 billion THB (27.65 billion USD).
According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Malaysia tops the list of foreign visitors to Thailand with more than 3.82 million, followed by China (over 2.9 million), the Republic of Korea (over 1.37 million), India (over 1.35 million), and Russia (over 1.17 million).
Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said that 611,121 foreigners entered Thailand during the week of November 6-12, or about 87,300 tourists daily.
This was 9.61% higher than the average in the previous week, which saw 53,567 daily, the minister added.
Sudawan attributed last week’s influx to the Diwali holidays in Malaysia and Singapore, with the number of Malaysian arrivals rising to 49,919 or 28.65% higher than the previous week.
The minister said she expects more foreigners to land on Thai soil next week thanks to a higher number of flights and cold winter in their countries.
She added that the waiver of visa fees for tourists from China, Kazakhstan, and India, as well as longer visas for Russians, will contribute to a higher number of tourists before the year end./.