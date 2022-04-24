Business Bank deposits surge in wake of interest rate hike Thanks to increases in savings interest rates, deposits at banks increased strongly in the first two months of this year after declining last year.

Business Vietnam should prioritise domestic market: experts In the context of instability in the world, Vietnam needs to develop its domestic market with the "Vietnamese people giving priority to using Vietnamese products" campaign.

Business Long An gets approval for 200-million-USD infrastructure development in industrial park Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the building of infrastructure at Prodezi Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Business Quang Nam's seaports expected to make breakthroughs in near future Seaports in the central province of Quang Nam have recorded a surge in the volume of handled cargo in recent years, and are expected to make new breakthroughs.