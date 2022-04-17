Foreign designer's love for Vietnam’s brocade
Mesmerized by brocade material, Australian designer Cynthia Mann decided to settle down in Vietnam after staying for a short time to help her friend complete a documentary project. The designer brought the fashion brand “Future Traditions” which has impressed many customers, mostly foreigners living in Vietnam.
-
Mesmerized by brocade material, Australian designer Cynthia Mann decided to settle down in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Cynthia Mann makes embroidery patterns on Future Traditions' clothing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Cynthia Mann poses for a photo with her Vietnamese friend Sam Thi Tinh, the owner of Hoa Tien Brocade. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Ceramic jewelry made by Australian designer Cynthia Mann. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Future Traditions products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Australian designer Cynthia Mann uses patterns from discarded ceramic pieces to create brocade patterns. (Photo: VNP/VNA)