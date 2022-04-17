Hotline: (024) 39411349
Foreign designer's love for Vietnam’s brocade

Mesmerized by brocade material, Australian designer Cynthia Mann decided to settle down in Vietnam after staying for a short time to help her friend complete a documentary project. The designer brought the fashion brand “Future Traditions” which has impressed many customers, mostly foreigners living in Vietnam.
  • Mesmerized by brocade material, Australian designer Cynthia Mann decided to settle down in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Cynthia Mann makes embroidery patterns on Future Traditions' clothing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Cynthia Mann poses for a photo with her Vietnamese friend Sam Thi Tinh, the owner of Hoa Tien Brocade. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Ceramic jewelry made by Australian designer Cynthia Mann. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Future Traditions products (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Australian designer Cynthia Mann uses patterns from discarded ceramic pieces to create brocade patterns. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

