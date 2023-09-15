Videos 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians opens in Hanoi The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Inter-Parliamentary Union opened in Hanoi on September 15.

Politics National Assembly official welcomes IPU President Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha expressed his pleasure to welcome President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, during a reception in Hanoi on September 15.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Cuba: VUFO President Vietnam attaches importance to further strengthening solidarity, special and loyal friendship with Cuba as well as stepping up cooperation in fields of their strength, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son told Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State of Cuba Ana María Mari Machado during a reception in Hanoi on September 15.

Politics Vietnam, Japan promote partnership in UN peacekeeping operations Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) had a meeting in Hanoi on September 15 with Lieut. Gen. Ueda Kazumasa, Chief of Staff for Japanese Ground Component Command.