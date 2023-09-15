Foreign leaders send condolences over Hanoi tragic fire
Leaders of Laos, Venezuela, and Kazakhstan on September 15 sent condolences to Vietnamese leaders upon receiving news of a fire incident, which occurred in the late hours of September 12 night in Khuong Dinh ward, Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi, causing significant loss of life and property.
In his message, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone expressed deep sadness and conveyed his condolences to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. He said he believes that under the guidance and care of the Vietnamese Government, agencies, and Hanoi authorities, the fire victims and their families will overcome difficulties and soon return to normal life. Highlighting the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, he stressed that the Lao Government and people always stand side by side with their Vietnamese counterparts in times of hardship.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent their messages of condolences to President Vo Van Thuong.
On the same day, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith extended sympathies to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son./.