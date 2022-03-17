Politics Vietnam, Dominican Republic strongly inter-connected: Ambassador Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Vietnam Francisco Rodríguez highlighted the close-knit relations between the two nations while addressing a ceremony to commemorate his country’s first President Juan Bosch at Hoa Binh (Peace) Park in Hanoi on March 17.

Politics National conference talks new issues in law-governed socialist State building, completion A national conference was organised in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 to look into the new and breakthrough issues in the building and completion of the law-governed socialist State of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Politics Spokeswoman gives more details on Vietnam’s plan to reopen to int’l visitors Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 provided more details about Vietnam’s plan to reopen its door to foreign visitors, including regulations on arrivals and medical requirements.

Politics Malaysian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 20-21 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.