Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son holds talks with Saudi Arabian counterpart
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in Hanoi on March 17 as part of the latter’s visit to Vietnam.
At the talks between Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in Hanoi on March 17 as part of the latter’s visit to Vietnam.
At the talks, the two Foreign Ministers agreed that the two sides should coordinate to implement specific measures to enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation as outlined by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at his reception for the Saudi Arabian minister earlier during the day.
They shared the view that bilateral cooperation has developed well across the fields. The good political ties are reflected in phone talks and direct meetings between leaders of the two Foreign Ministries and the mutual coordination and support at international organizations. Meanwhile, bilateral trade almost reached 2 billion USD in 2021, up 26.5 percent over the 2020 figure. Saudi Arabia is currently one of the most important economic partners of Vietnam in the Middle East.
FM Son asked the Saudi Arabian side to send a technical delegation to Vietnam to work towards lifting the suspension of the import of Vietnamese seafood, adding that he hopes major supermarket chains of Saudi Arabia to buy more Vietnamese agricultural products. He also called on Saudi Arabian investment funds and corporations to look for investment opportunities in fields prioritized by Vietnam such as green growth and high technology.
The Minister also repeated the request for the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry’s collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure safety and legitimate interests of Vietnamese labourers working in the country.
Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud affirmed that Saudi Arabia always considers Vietnam one of important partners in its Look-East policy, and appreciated Vietnam’s success as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which he said demonstrated the Southeast Asian country’s increasing role and position in the international arena. He said his country wants to promote partnership with Vietnam in commerce, investment and tourism.
The two sides agreed to continue maintaining and increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high level, coordinating closely and supporting each other at international organisations, particularly the UN. They affirmed support of multilateralism and the settlement of disagreement on the basis of dialogue and international law.
The two ministers also agreed to early implement cooperative mechanisms such as inter-governmental committee and political consultation between the two Foreign Ministries, accelerate negotiations toward signing an agreement on investment encouragement and protection, and promote people-to-people exchange.
The Saudi Arabian FM invited his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Saudi Arabia at a suitable time, and FM Son accepted the invitation with pleasure./.