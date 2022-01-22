Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had a New Year meeting with representatives of press and press management agencies, and reporters covering foreign affairs.



During the meeting, Minister Son thanked press agencies and reporters for their effective contribution to the overall success of foreign affairs as well as external information work of the country in 2021, saying that they provided timely and accurate information for both domestic and foreign audiences, contributing to popularising the foreign policy of the Party and State, and creating consensus, solidarity and support of the public at home and abroad, as well as international friends.



2021 is a challenging and difficult year, especially with the great and extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that a fast changing world situation along with non-traditional security challenges such as diseases, climate change, and cyber security are negatively affecting international relations.



In that context, Vietnam’s foreign affairs activities have been implemented in an active, creative and flexible manner, closely following the Party's foreign policy, achieving important results.



The friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and all countries have been maintained effectively, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and mobilising resources for the country’s development. Vietnam also successfully fulfilled its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, contributing to further increasing the country’s position in the region and the world.



According to the minister, in 2022, the foreign affairs work will focus on continuously consolidating the position of Vietnam in the region and the world through bilateral and multilateral diplomacy with neighbouring countries, big countries, partners and traditional friends, and promoting activities within ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.



Attention will be paid to to stepping up diplomacy serving development, with people, localities and businesses put at the centre of service; implementing comprehensive diplomatic activities with a focus on cultural diplomacy, contributing to enhancing the country’s image, Son said.



The external information work, citizen protection and the overseas Vietnamese affairs will continue to be implemented effectively, he added.



The minister expressed the hope that press agencies will continue to contribute to the successful implementation of foreign tasks tassigned by the Party, State and people.



On behalf of the press agencies, Standing Vice Chairman of the Viet Nam Journalists Association Nguyen Duc Loi highly valued the close and effective coordination and support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the past year for press agencies.



On this occasion, FM Son presented the insignia for the diplomatic service and the Foreign Minister's certificate of merit to a number of collectives and individuals who have made excellent achievements in the external information work and the development of Vietnam's diplomatic sector./.