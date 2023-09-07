Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 7 for Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar.

Son spoke highly of the ambassador’s active role in arranging high-level visits and events, thus contributing to deepening bilateral ties in a practical and effective manner.

He suggested the diplomat continue promoting the exchange of visits at all levels, maintaining the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and working with the Vietnamese partners to deepen the strategic partnership on climate adaptation and water management and the strategic partnership on sustainable agriculture and food security through practical and context-appropriate projects and programmes.

The minister also proposed that both sides efficiently carry out high-level agreements, maintain effective cooperation in traditional areas such as politics and diplomacy, trade and investment, while enhancing joint work in areas of the Netherlands' strength and Vietnam's needs, such as circular economy, high technology, renewable energy, and more.

Kees van Baar, for his part, thanked the minister and relevant Vietnamese agencies for supporting the embassy’s activities to expand ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands in various areas.

He affirmed that the Netherlands attaches importance to the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam on the back of reliable political relations and close cooperation at multilateral forums, supports high-level exchanges and the expansion of cooperation in potential areas such as hi-tech, climate change adaptation, water management and sustainable agriculture.

On the global and regional issues of shared concern, they highlighted their support for peace, cooperation and development, as well as the settlement of disputes and conflicts through peaceful means in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law./.