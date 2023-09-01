Politics Vietnam makes confident strides on path of national independence, socialism: President Vietnam has made confident strides on path of national independence and socialism for global peace, friendship, cooperation and development, said President Vo Van Thuong in his speech at the celebration of the 78th National Day of Vietnam on August 31.

Politics Vietnam protests use of force against fishing boats Vietnam opposes any use of force against its fishing vessels operating normally at sea, threatening the life and safety as well as causing damage to the property and interests of fishermen, running counter to international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on August 31.

Politics Vietnam refutes untruthful information about Khmer people’s situation Vietnam refutes groundless and untruthful information about the situation of the Khmer people in the country, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

Videos Work starts on Long Thanh International Airport Work on a passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province started on August 31. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the work.