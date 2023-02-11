Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife at the welcome ceremony in Brunei (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visits to Singapore and Brunei by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from February 8-11 have been successful, contributing to lifting Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership and Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership to a greater height, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



Talking with the press about the outcomes of the visits, Minister Son said they were the first visits to the Southeast Asian countries by the Vietnamese PM since the 13th National Party Congress and the COVID-19 outbreak. It was also the first visit to Singapore by the PM after nearly five years and the first to Brunei after nearly 16 years.



The visit also took place at a time when Vietnam and Singapore are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership this year. Vietnam and Brunei also marked the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year.



Son said the visits achieved comprehensive, practical and specific results. The Vietnamese PM engaged in over 30 activities during three days, notably talks and meetings with the two countries’ leaders, leading corporate executives and representatives of the Vietnamese communities.

According to him, Singaporean and Brunei leaders agreed to keep consolidating strategic political trust with Vietnam via facilitating high-level visits and effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and important cooperation agreements.



A number of cooperation documents between Vietnam and the two countries were signed, including those in economy, trade, investment, maritime, youth, consular affairs, research and training activities.

PM Pham Minh Chinh witnesses the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Singaporean firms at Vietnam-Singapore business forum (Photo: VNA)

In Singapore, a highlight was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Vietnam-Singapore Digital Economy – Green Economy, laying a foundation for bilateral cooperation in digital economy, circular economy, green economy, clean energy and climate change response.

For the first time, Vietnam and Brunei signed an Action Programme on the implementation of Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership for the 2023-2027 period.



Practical results during the visits have not only deepened collaboration between Vietnam and the two countries in traditional fields such as politics, economy, national defence-security, education-training, oil and gas, tourism, people-to-people exchange but also created a framework for new cooperation areas.



While attending forums with Singaporean and Brunei enterprises, PM Chinh affirmed Vietnam’s strong commitments to maintaining political and macro-economic stability, and facilitating new cooperation realms. Participants also vowed to do long-term business and expand their operations in Vietnam.



Leaders of the three nations shared aspirations for a united and cohesive ASEAN and a Southeast Asian region of peace, stability and prosperity. They promised to work closely together to maintain the bloc’s solidarity and central role amid the complicated developments in the region and the world at present, as well as to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Son added./.