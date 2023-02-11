At the MoU signing ceremony in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visits to Singapore and Brunei by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation have been successful with comprehensive, practical and specific results.



A highlight during the visits was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on partnership on digital economy and green economy with Singapore, and an Action Programme on the implementation of Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership for the 2023-2027 period.



During three days in both nations, PM Chinh engaged in over 30 different activities, stressing that the tightening of relations is demand of each nation, for their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



During their talks and meetings with the Vietnamese PM, Singaporean and Brunei leaders vowed to keep consolidating political trust with Vietnam via the exchange of high-level delegations and effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and important cooperation agreements.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: VNA)

While attending receptions, economic forums or discussions with enterprises, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Singaporean and Brunei firms to expand operations in the country, especially in digital transformation, green energy, sci-tech and innovation.



Leaders of Singapore and Brunei also promised to create conditions for the Vietnamese communities living there to get fair treatment and make contributions to the host countries.

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah welcomes PM Pham Minh Chinh for talks (Photo: VNA)

They vowed to enhance cooperation to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity and central role amid the complicated developments in the region and the world at present./.