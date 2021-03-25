Hanoi, (VNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang expressed Vietnam’s stance on a number of international issues at the ministry’s regular press conference on March 25.

Regarding the election of a provisional government in Libya, the spokesperson made it clear that Vietnam welcomed the election of the provisional government to lead the country towards an official election in December this year.

Vietnam calls on concerned parties to respect the ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020 and the timeline for the official election, she said.

Hang noted that Vietnam supports and values the supporting role of the UN, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Libya, regional organisations and the international community in stabilizing the situation and seeking a long-term peaceful solution for the Libya issue.

Mentioning Myanmar, Hang said Vietnam is ready to, together with other ASEAN member countries, discuss measures to help Myanmar overcome difficulties and early stabilize the situation in the country, thus contributing to building a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community.

She added that proposals by ASEAN members will be considered in accordance with ASEAN’s principles and procedures.

Earlier, when speaking about the activities of the UN Security Council in April when Vietnam will serve as the council’s chair for the second time in its tenure, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organisations Do Hung Viet said the council’s agenda does not include any event related to Myanmar.

He added that as the Myanmar issue had been on the council’s agenda before, we cannot exclude the possibility that some country will ask for a meeting on it. “As chair of the UNSC, Vietnam will handle such a request in accordance with procedures and working regulations of the UNSC,” Viet said.

The official also stressed the bridging role of Vietnam in international and regional efforts, in the hope that Myanmar will soon restore stability for national construction and development, thus continuing to contribute to peace and stability in the region and the building of the ASEAN Community.

As for the Iran issue, spokesperson Hang affirmed that Vietnam supports the comprehensive ban of the development, testing, production, manufacturing, storage, transfer, use or threat of use of nuclear weapon.

“We supports efforts in this direction,” Hang emphasized./.