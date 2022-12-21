Head of the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee Nguyen Ngoc Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – With the efforts of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Committee for Foreign Non-governmental Organization (NGO) Affairs and the support of ministries, agencies, localities and foreign NGOs, the foreign aid mobilisation has recorded positive results despite uncertainties in the region and the world.



About 500 foreign non-governmental organisations provide Vietnam with about 220-250 million USD in aid each year in areas of need, heard a conference in Hanoi on December 21 reviewing the national programme on strengthening cooperation and mobilising foreign NGOs’ assistance for the 2019-2025 period.



Head of the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee under the VUFO Nguyen Ngoc Hung said the event aimed to conduct a mid-term review of the programme and suggest measures to improve its efficiency for the 2023-2025 period.



Ties between foreign NGOs and Vietnam’s agencies and partners have been strengthened while projects and programmes are becoming more effective.



Hung said in the coming time, the VUFO will continue working closely with ministries, agencies and localities to effectively mobilise NGOs’ assistance toward fulfilling targets set in the programme.



Several representatives from foreign NGOs expressed their readiness to partner with Vietnamese localities to help people affected by the pandemic, and create sustainable livelihoods for them to fuel the economic recovery./.