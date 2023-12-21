Foreign officials applaud Vietnam’s ties with France, UNESCO
Some French and international officials have applauded the Vietnam - France relations as well as the Southeast Asian country’s contributions to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2023.
A dancing performance at an exchange programme held by the Vietnam - France Frienship Association of Hanoi on December 8, 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership. (Photo: VNA)
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Senator Jeremy Bacchi, member of the National Council of the French Communist Party (PCF) and Secretary of the PCF organisation in Bouches-du-Rhone department, noted with satisfaction that the two countries have maintained and unceasingly developed close-knit relations across the board, including in economy and culture.
A number of activities have been held in 2023 to celebrate bilateral ties, further enhance friendship, and help the French people learn more about the culture and history of Vietnam as well as the Vietnamese people’s optimism during the realisation of set targets, he said.
Francois Corbin, Vice President of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) International and Chairman of the France - Vietnam Business Council at MEDEF, said he is impressed with Vietnam’s dynamism and growth over the past years, adding that with its current growth, the country will continue developing in the coming years.
Vietnam has businesses with effective operations, high demand for infrastructure development, an expanding middle class, as well as big attention to environmental protection and climate change fight, he opined.
French businesses own sufficient capacity and wish to develop cooperation with Vietnamese firms and leaders to jointly work towards a future of common prosperity, Corbin remarked.
For her part, Helene Luc, Honorary Senator of France and former Chairwoman of the France - Vietnam Friendship Association, cited then French President Jacques Chirac as saying during his visit to Vietnam in 2004 that the voice of Vietnam touched the heart of the French people. This was repeated by President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher when he visited Vietnam in 2022.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 8, 2022 to launch celebrations of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)Luc said such a comment reflects all the sentiments the two peoples have given to each other, and that she hopes this voice will become even stronger so that the France - Vietnam friendship will grow further.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Baker, who will serve as Chief Representative of UNESCO in Vietnam from January 2024, said the country boasts a diverse culture and has won recognition from UNESCO for not only tangible and intangible heritage but also geo-parks or biosphere reserves.
Bilateral cooperation potential is not limited to heritage preservation but has also covered education, science, and environment for sustainable development. Many educational projects have been carried out fruitfully in multiple localities. Besides, the country is one of the most active partners of UNESCO in terms of environmental protection, especially in biodiversity conservation and water resources protection, he elaborated.
The UNESCO official expressed his hope that Vietnam, which has recorded booming economic development, will establish itself as a bright spot in the region and the world in terms of connecting economic development with social security ensuring, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.
Baker added that he hopes among the many cooperation opportunities in the time ahead, Vietnam and UNESCO will join hands to successfully carry out cultural, educational, and scientific programmes./.