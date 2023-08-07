Illustrative image (Photo: Aeon Mall)

Hanoi (VNA) - Leading Japanese retail group AEON has informed purchasing firms from many countries of the upcoming “Vietnam International Sourcing 2023” to be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). The company seeks capable domestic partners to further engage and develop its value chain.



During a recent working session with the event’s organisation board, representatives of AEON announced that it will mobilise a large number of purchasing representatives from its systems in various countries, including China, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia, to participate in a series of the events on September 13 – 15.



AEON said it is looking for partners in various fields, including farm produce, paper products, kitchen utensils made from plastic, and slippers.



It will also host a series of symposiums to update knowledge related to market trends and the development of smart consumer products, and share experiences from its partners which are suppliers of the group.



According to the MoIT's Department of European-American Markets, the event aims to effectively support businesses’ efforts to join deeply in the global production and supply chain, adapt to the increasing trend of international economic integration, and promote connections between distributors, foreign importers, and domestic producers and exporters.



It is also part of the activities to implement the “Promoting Vietnamese enterprises to directly participate in foreign distribution networks by 2030” project approved by the PM last year.



Conferences, workshops, business connection activities, and the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2023 will be held in the framework of the event, with the participation of large corporations such as AEON, Uniqlo of Japan, Walmart, Amazon, Boeing, and AES of the US, Carrefour and Decathlon of France, Central Group of Thailand, and Coppel of Mexico.



Leading experts from Europe will hold an online training session for participating businesses on August 15. Additionally, direct consultation activities will take place at SECC on September 12, aiming to help businesses fully tap connection opportunities before the event commences.



Through well-organized procurement activities, many domestic exporters will have more opportunity to find markets for their products via the group’s value chain.



Detailed information about the event and business connection activities can be found at vietnamsourcingexpo.vn./.