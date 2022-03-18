Orlanda Ubana, 57, who suffered serious stomach pain and vomiting while working on Panagia Force ship en route Quang Ninh province’s Cai Lan port from Singapore, was brought to shore for medical treatment. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Regional Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre No 4 brought a foreign seaman to shore for medical treatment on March 18.



At about 1am, Orlanda Ubana, 57, suffered serious stomach pain and vomiting while working on Panagia Force ship en route Quang Ninh province’s Cai Lan port from Singapore. It was was 124 nautical miles southeast off Nha Trang.



The Philippine man's condition worsened, so the captain had to send a request for emergency rescue to the centre.



After receiving the request, the centre dispatched Ship SAR 427-01 with doctors on board to the Marshall Island-flagged vessel while guiding medical first aid.



It took more than 11 hours for SAR 427-01 to reach Panagia Force’s location, rescue the man and bring him to the mainland./.