Of the figure, foreign tourist arrivals reached 3.2 million, marking a four-fold increase compared to the same period of last year, and surpassing this year's target of 3 million. Meanwhile, the number of domestic visitors rose by over 20% year on year to 15.7 million. Total tourism revenue was estimated at 2.88 billion USD, up 67% year-on-year.

Recently, Hanoi has launched various types of tourism that align with the strengths of each area. Among others are sport tourism in outlying district of Soc Son, community-based tourism with a focus on health care in Ba Vi and Soc Son districts, and hot air balloon tourism in Tay Ho and Long Bien districts and Son Tay township.

It has improved tourism destination infrastructure, including transport connectivity between tourist destinations and the city's road network. It is also diversifying communication methods across digital platforms to attract visitors to the city.

Hanoi has consistently received high praise from international tourism organizations, ranking among the most attractive destinations in the world. On September 6, Hanoi was once again recognized as the top city destination in Asia for 2023./.

VNA