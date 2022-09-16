During their trip, the holidaymakers enjoy special art performances featuring the culture of Cham people, and participate in folk games. They are also provided with spiritual, ecological, and agricultural tours.

Once the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom, the My Son Sanctuary is located within a hilly landscape in Duy Xuyen district, about 70 km southwest of Da Nang coastal city and 40 km from Hoi An ancient town.



It is comprised of eight groups of 71 monuments built from the 7th to 13th centuries.



The sanctuary was recognised as a world cultural heritage site by UNESCO in 1999./.

VNA