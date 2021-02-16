Environment Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announces top 10 events Minister of Natural Resources and Environment has annouced the top 10 events of the sector last year. Below are the selected events.

Environment Exploring nine Ramsar sites of Vietnam Vietnam became a member of the Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, in 1989. So far, nine wetlands in the country have been recognised as Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance.

Environment Environment ministry moves from passive to proactive role in handling environmental issues The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has changed from a passive to a proactive role in handling environmental issues over the last several years, after the country confronted major challenges brought about by an unsustainable economic growth model and climate change.