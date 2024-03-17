The worship ceremony is a longstanding and beautiful tradition, a cultural and folkloric activity deeply tied to the polytheistic philosophy of agricultural residents.

The purpose of the spring forest deity worship is to seek favourable weather, thriving trees, abundant harvests, healthy offspring, and a prosperous, peaceful life.

Every hamlet in Nà Hẩu has a sacred, protected forest with inviolable rules, strategically located to gather the abundant spiritual energy from heaven and earth for worshiping forest deities.

Following the ritual, all hamlets impose a 3-day forest prohibition, to express their gratitude towards the forest deity. During these three days, certain practices are strictly forbidden, such as entering the forest to cut trees, bringing green leaves home, digging or uprooting plants, and hunting.

Traditional cultural artistic activities and fairs showcasing and selling traditional products unique to the Mông ethnic group are also held during the three-day prohibition.

The forest worship tradition is also considered a year-end review of forest protection efforts in the hamlet or village.

Therefore, the festival is not only spiritually significant, contributing to the preservation of cultural and material values within ethnic communities, but also actively supports forest resource management, environmental protection, and biodiversity conservation./.

VNA