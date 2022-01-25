Worship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival
Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.
VNA
InfographicMonetary policies aid socio-economic recovery and development
A resolution on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the socio-economic recovery and development programme was ratified at the 15th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session (January 4 -11, 2022).
Infographic2022 Lunar New Year holiday to last five days
The 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will last from January 31 through February 4, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
InfographicOver 2 million poor households access social policy bank loans
More than 2 million poor households won access to loans worth over 80 trillion VND (3.52 billion USD) from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) last year.
InfographicOver 1.4 million people participate in voluntary social insurance
Over 1.4 million people participate in voluntary social insurance as of December 31, 2021
Infographic(Interactive) Seven localities pilot welcoming foreign tourists
Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Binh Dinh have received approval from the Government to reopen to foreign visitors this month, the sixth and seventh localities to do so.
InfographicVietnam’s achievements in population work
Vietnam has attained achievemens in population work over the past 60 years.