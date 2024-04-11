More trains added for upcoming national holidays
During the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, in addition to regular train services, the railway sector will increase the number of trips to make travel more convenient and will also apply preferential policies and discounts.
VNA
