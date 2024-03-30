Society Infographic MoIT launches nationwide electricity saving campaign A host of activities in response to the national programme on energy efficiency for the 2019-2030 period have been organised during March by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Society Infographic Five Vietnamese scientists named in world rankings Five Vietnamese scientists have appeared on a list of the 1,000 Best Rising Stars of Science in the World 2023 Rankings on the website Research.com.

Society Infographic Average per capita housing area to reach 30 sq m by 2030 The construction sector has set a target of the average per capita housing area nationwide reaching approximately 30 sq m by 2030, with the proportion of solid houses nationwide reaching 85-90%.

Society Infographic Urbanisation to reach minimum of 45% by 2025 Under Decision No 179/QD-TTg, dated February 16, 2024, approving the Construction Industry Development Strategy until 2030 with orientations to 2045, the urbanisation rate is to reach a minimum of 45% by 2025.