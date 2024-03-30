Entire adult population to have smartphones by 2025
One of the key targets in the information and communications infrastructure master plan to 2025 with a vision to 2050 is to ensure universal smartphone ownership in the entire adult population in Vietnam.
VNA
Video
You should also see
Infographic20 years of Youth Month
Over the past 20 years of continuous innovation and development, Youth Month has truly become a deeply-rooted political activity for youth nationwide, serving as a focal point of the volunteer youth movement.
See more
InfographicMoIT launches nationwide electricity saving campaign
A host of activities in response to the national programme on energy efficiency for the 2019-2030 period have been organised during March by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
InfographicFive Vietnamese scientists named in world rankings
Five Vietnamese scientists have appeared on a list of the 1,000 Best Rising Stars of Science in the World 2023 Rankings on the website Research.com.
InfographicAverage per capita housing area to reach 30 sq m by 2030
The construction sector has set a target of the average per capita housing area nationwide reaching approximately 30 sq m by 2030, with the proportion of solid houses nationwide reaching 85-90%.
InfographicUrbanisation to reach minimum of 45% by 2025
Under Decision No 179/QD-TTg, dated February 16, 2024, approving the Construction Industry Development Strategy until 2030 with orientations to 2045, the urbanisation rate is to reach a minimum of 45% by 2025.
InfographicVietnam strives to lead ASEAN in labor productivity improvement by 2030
The national program on labor productivity improvement by 2030 sets the overall goal that by 2030, labor productivity will become an important driving force for rapid and sustainable growth.