Culture - Sports Infographic Phu Thuong sticky rice - A National Intangible Cultural Heritage With over 600 households engaged in cooking and trading sticky rice and three individuals recognized as artisans, Phu Thuong is a rare craft village that supplies the specialty to the capital city daily.

Culture - Sports Infographic Perfume Pagoda Festival 2024 The Chua Huong (Perfume Pagoda) Festival is one of Vietnam’s major festivals, taking place in the Landscape Complex of Huong Son in Hanoi’s My Duc district. The 2024 Perfume Pagoda Festival has the theme “Safe, Civilised, Friendly Perfume Pagoda Festival”, aiming to affirm the cultural values of the festival and promote the values of the Complex, which is a National Special Historical Site.

Culture - Sports Infographic Dragon symbol in Vietnamese culture Throughout Vietnam’s various historical periods, dragon symbol has consistently held a special position in the cultural and spiritual life of the Vietnamese people, playing a crucial role in shaping, constructing, and promoting the country’s distinctive cultural identity.