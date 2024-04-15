Destinations Infographic Spiritual complex on Ba Den Mountain Ba Den Mountain is not only famous for the title "Reef of Southern Vietnam" with majestic scenery but also a sacred mountain associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau Bodhisattva and a system of magnificent spriritual works.

Travel Infographic Hoi An emerges as most affordable long-haul destination In a recent study conducted by the British financial company Post Office, the enchanting ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been recognised as the world’s most budget-friendly long-haul destination for British travellers.

Travel Infographic HCMC, Phu Quoc rank among Asia’s best destinations DestinAsian, a prestigious Singapore-based travel magazine, has recently announced the winners of its 17th Readers’ Choice Awards. Ho Chi Minh City ranked 10th on the list of best cities in Asia-Pacific 2024, while Phu Quoc was honoured among the top 10 islands.

Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese hotels achieve 5-star status Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai both earned 5 stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 awards. Vietnam now ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in the number of 5-star hotels, following Indonesia (4), Singapore (4), and Thailand (3).