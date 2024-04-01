Hoi An emerges as most affordable long-haul destination
In a recent study conducted by the British financial company Post Office, the enchanting ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has been recognised as the world’s most budget-friendly long-haul destination for British travellers.
InfographicRegistered FDI in Vietnam tops 6.17 billion USD in Q1
As of March 20, total newly-registered, additional, and contributed capital and share purchases of foreign investors stood at more than 6.17 billion USD in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.
InfographicTwo Vietnamese hotels achieve 5-star status
Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai both earned 5 stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 awards. Vietnam now ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in the number of 5-star hotels, following Indonesia (4), Singapore (4), and Thailand (3).
InfographicTwo Vietnamese beaches among top 10 in Asia
An Bang Beach in Hoi An ancient town and My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th, respectively, on a list in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia, as voted on by readers of TripAdvisor, one of the world largest travel guide platforms.
InfographicHoi An, Phong Nha, Ninh Binh - 3 friendliest destinations in Vietnam in 2024
Hoi An, Phong Nha, and Ninh Binh are the top 3 destinations in terms of guest satisfaction in top 10 Friendliest Destinations in Vietnam, awarded by the Traveller Review Awards announced by Booking.com.
InfographicPhu Thuong sticky rice - A National Intangible Cultural Heritage
With over 600 households engaged in cooking and trading sticky rice and three individuals recognized as artisans, Phu Thuong is a rare craft village that supplies the specialty to the capital city daily.
Infographic9 best things to do in Vietnam
The Herald Sun - one of the oldest and most widely read newspapers in Australia - ran an article in late January, listing the nine best things for tourists to do in Vietnam. The article described Vietnam as being as affordable as it is vibrant and varied, and said it is fast becoming a destination of choice for Aussie holidaymakers.