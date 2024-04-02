Spiritual complex on Ba Den Mountain
Ba Den Mountain is not only famous for the title "Reef of Southern Vietnam" with majestic scenery but also a sacred mountain associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau Bodhisattva and a system of magnificent spriritual works.
VNA
