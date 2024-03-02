Vietnam’s top 10 friendliest destinations in 2024
Leading world digital travel brand, Booking.com, has recently named the top 10 friendliest destinations in Vietnam, within its Traveller Review Awards 2024. Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province tops the list, followed by Phong Nha in Quang Binh province.
VNA
VNA
