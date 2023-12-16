Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam has three cities in UNESCO Creative Cities Network Two additional cities in Vietnam have been designated recently as UNESCO Creative Cities - Da Lat in the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong in term of music and Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam in crafts and folk art. Vietnam now has three cities in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Culture - Sports Infographic Southeast Asia’s achievements at ASIAD events Thailand led Southeast Asia’s achievements at ASIAD games with a total of 586 medals (132 golds). It was followed by Indonesia and the Philippines.

Culture - Sports Infographic Eat like a Hanoian through typical daily dishes Hanoi is known for its rich and diverse culinary culture. From rustic and simple to sophisticated and luxurious dishes, all have the well-known flavors of the capital city.