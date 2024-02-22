Dragon symbol in Vietnamese culture
Throughout Vietnam’s various historical periods, dragon symbol has consistently held a special position in the cultural and spiritual life of the Vietnamese people, playing a crucial role in shaping, constructing, and promoting the country’s distinctive cultural identity.
VNA
Video
You should also see
InfographicForeign tourists to Vietnam surge 73.6% in January
Thanks to widespread tourism promotional policies, coupled with Vietnam’s reputation as a safe destination, international tourist arrivals in January 2024 stood at over 1.5 million, an increase of 73.6% compared to January 2023.
See more
InfographicFolk games during Tet holiday
Folk games during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday are imbued with cultural beauties and traditional values of Vietnam.
InfographicTraditional Tet celebration customs
For Vietnamese people, Tet (the Lunar New Year) is the biggest holiday of the year and associated with customs imbued with national cultural identity.
InfographicSignature ornamental trees, flowers for traditional Lunar New Year
Signature flowers and ornamental trees for the traditional Lunar New Year not only make the home more beautiful, but also bring luck, peace, and fortune to the family.
InfographicSignificance of Lunar New Year Holiday
The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is not only a time for people to relax after a busy year but also an occasion for family members to reunite and commemorate their ancestors.
InfographicBinh Dinh pins high hopes on Grand Prix of powerboat racing
Binh Dinh province meets international requirements to host the Powerboat Race F1H2O Grand Prix. The tournament is expected to be a highlight in the province’s smokeless industry in 2024.